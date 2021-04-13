IAF CASB Airmen 2021 examination postponed due to COVID-19; no new date announced
The admit cards for Group X and Y posts will be available for download 24 to 48 hours prior to the exam date
The Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has postponed the Indian Air Force (IAF) CASB Airmen 2021 examination.
As per a notification released on the official website airmenselection.cdac.in, the automated e-Pariksha scheduled from 18 April to 24 April has been deferred to a later date due to the current COVID-19 situation. A new date for the examination has not been announced.
The admit cards for Group X and Y posts will be available for download 24 to 48 hours prior to the exam date. The registered candidates will receive their hall tickets on their email as well. The board has already released the ‘City of Exam,’ 'Exam Date,’ and ‘Name of Exam City' on the candidates’ login on the CASB web portal so that they can arrange their travel accordingly.
Candidates are required to carry sanitiser, wear face masks and maintain social distancing inside the exam hall. It is mandatory to carry a colored printout of the Admit Card and Self declaration form along with other documents as mentioned.
The Group Y online examination is of 60 minutes and comprises questions from English, Physics, and Mathematics. Both Group X and Y exams will be for 85 minutes.
The CASB came into existence at Air Force Station New Delhi (AFND) in May 1980. Its primary role is to test and enroll Airmen for the IAF. The board prepares and standardise selection procedures, organizes publicity drives, prepares question papers, conducts scheduled test and recruitment rallies across the country, prepares all India select list and enroll candidates.
