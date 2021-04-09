IAF CASB Airmen 2021: Exam city for Group X and Y declared; here's how to check

Although the admit cards will be released 24 to 48 hours before the exam, the city and date are released on the individual login of the candidate

The Airmen 01/2022 exam city for Group X and Y has been declared by the Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB), Indian Air Force (IAF). Although the admit cards will be released 24 to 48 hours before the exam, the city and date are released on the individual login of the candidate. According to the official notification, the update has been shared in order to ease the candidate’s travel to the city of exam.

Here are the steps that aspirants can follow to check their exam city and date:

Step 1: Visit the website https://airmenselection.cdac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Candidate’. From the drop-down menu, click on the option ‘Login (for intake 01/2022)’

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter email ID, password, and security key and press ‘Sign In’

Step 4: Your personal portal will open. Check the exam date and city

Step 5: Download the information available on the website by saving the page

Step 6: Take a print out of this page and save it for future reference

Candidates can also click on the direct link available here and enter their details to check the exam city: https://airmenselection.cdac.in/STAR/controller/showSignIn

The exam will be held from 18 to 22 April. The admit cards are expected to be available for download on the website from 16 April. The test will be conducted online and the objective questions will be available in both English and Hindi. However, the language paper will only be in English.