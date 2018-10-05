IAF aircraft crashes in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district; all three people on board escape safely

An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft that took off from the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, has crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. According to reports, the three people who were present in the aircraft are safe.

#BREAKING | An IAF aircraft that took off from the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, has crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district; 3 people on board the aircraft are safe. pic.twitter.com/hCXN7VmsjD — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 5, 2018

The airport authorities have ordered a probe into the crash, reported India Today. The cause of the crash is yet to be known.

However, this is not the first crash reported this year. On 4 September, an IAF plane MiG-27 Fighter Jet crashed in an empty field in Dewliya village near Banad in Jodhpur, Rajasthan due to a technical snag. The pilot escaped unhurt.

In June 2018, a MiG-21 fighter plane had crashed in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and the pilot was found dead. In November 2017, another IAF MiG-27 fighter plane’s tyre burst while landing, after which it got stuck on the runway at Jodhpur airport, The Times of India had reported.