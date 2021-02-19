IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 released at afcat.cdac.in; exam on 21, 22 February

The written exam will include General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test sections

The Indian Air Force has released the IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 today, 19 February. Candidates who had registered themselves for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in.

The AFCAT 01/2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 20 February and 21 February. The posts available are for Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical). The admit card was scheduled to release on 5 February but was postponed due to unknown reasons.

Here's how to download IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official site of IAF AFCAT - afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 link.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter the login details and click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates need to download the admit card and keep a hard copy for future reference.

AFCAT 1/2021 Exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9.45 pm to 11.45 pm and the second shift will be from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm. Candidates have to report at the examination centre by 8 am and 12.30 pm respectively.

The exam will comprise 300 marks and will be for a duration of two hours. The written exam will include these sections: General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test.