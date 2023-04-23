IAF 44 Squadron celebrates Diamond Jubilee

India

On April 6, 1961, the 44 Squadron of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was established and the AN-12 military transport aircraft was commissioned into the unit

Chandigarh: The 44 Squadron, the only IL-76 unit in the Indian Air Force- (IAF), which is responsible for supporting the heavy airlift operations of the Indian armed forces, is commemorating its diamond jubilee this year in Chandigarh.

A host of events have been planned to commemorate the occasion. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the diamond jubilee, which was originally scheduled for 2021, had to be delayed.

On April 6, 1961, the 44 Squadron of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was established and the AN-12 military transport aircraft was commissioned into the unit. It kept the AN-12 running until 1985. It transported the IL-76 strategic cargo aircraft to India from the former Soviet Union in March 1985; the aircraft was formally accepted into the IAF in June 1985. The aeroplane is still in use right now.

The 44 Squadron, which goes by the moniker “The Harbinger of Strategic Airlift in the IAF,” has taken part in all significant military and humanitarian operations undertaken by the Indian military. The 44 Squadron of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also goes by the epithet ‘Mighty Jets’.

