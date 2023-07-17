I Spy: Rajasthan ATS busts private detective who snooped on 100 ‘cheating’ wives @ 13k for 1-year call details

In Rajasthan, anti-terrorism squad (ATS) unearthed an illegal espionage network with the arrest of a self-styled ‘private’ detective who allegedly spied on over 100 people, mostly women suspected of cheating on husbands.

The accused, identified as 48-year-old Pushpendra Bhutani, who allegedly offered his ‘detective’ services to ‘stalk’ individuals and gather evidence of their secretive activities.

Primarily focused on cases related to marital infidelity, Bhutani’s actions have raised concerns about privacy violations and the ethical implications of surveillance.

In a joint operation with local law enforcement agencies, the ATS successfully apprehended Bhutani, the mastermind behind this espionage case.

According to police, Bhutani had an extensive clientele.

His modus operandi included tailing individuals, capturing their secret meetings through photography, and obtaining call details to ascertain the nature and duration of their conversations.

Police during investigation, found to light that some police personnel were also involved in assisting Bhutani’s activities.

Arrest came after the ATS raided Bhutani’s luxurious flat located in a posh colony near Jaipur International Airport, where they uncovered incriminating evidence on his mobile phone and in his office.

The officials were astounded by the magnitude of the records they discovered.

Bhutani’s ‘spy’ package

Bhutani had devised lucrative espionage packages, charging exorbitant sums of money based on the level of detail required.

His services were sought after by prominent businessmen who wanted to monitor their wives.

Additionally, many families hired him to spy on their daughters-in-law.

The scope of Bhutani’s operations extended to various scenarios, including premarital investigations conducted by families to evaluate potential spouses.

Dealt in high-profile cases

Numerous cases have come to light as a result of the ATS investigation.

In one case, a businessman from Jaipur suspected his wife of engaging in secret meetings after leaving the office.

Despite his efforts, he was unable to gather substantial evidence. Frustrated, he enlisted the assistance of Bhutani, who provided him with his wife’s call details, location, and audio recordings of conversations.

In an attempt to confirm his suspicions, the husband followed his wife and even arranged for her photograph to be taken during her meeting.

In another case, a family from Jaipur conducted surveillance on their future daughter-in-law after the engagement.

They hired Bhutani to gather information about her activities, including tracking her movements and investigating the phone numbers she frequently contacted.

The family sought to gain insight into the bride’s past and scrutinized her connections, going to great lengths to discreetly clear any doubts before the son’s marriage ceremony.

Bhutani told police that private detectives have also become popular among Rajasthan’s business community, with entrepreneurs employing their services to gain a competitive advantage.

Businessmen have resorted to spying on their rivals to gather insider information about upcoming projects, government contracts, and potential business partners.

Bhutani’s role in such cases involved following the target for several days, meticulously documenting their meetings and obtaining classified information.

The Raid

The espionage scandal came to light through the ATS’s informant network, which had been gathering information about the illegal extraction and sale of personal data, including mobile location and call detail records (CDRs).

Acting on a tip-off, the ATS raided Bhutani’s residence on Monday, July 10, located in a flat numbered 908 at Royal Avenue Apartment, near Sanganer Airport.

Bhutani attempted to flee but was apprehended. During the search of his house, incriminating evidence, including printed CDRs, was discovered on a table in his bedroom.

During interrogation, Bhutani confessed to his identity as Private Detective Pushpendra.

Further investigation of his mobile phone revealed alarming details, including extensive communication with a person named Kabir from Dark Web, who specialized in leaking call detail records.

Police hand in glove with ‘Spy’

The ATS is currently examining the involvement of two police officers, Mukesh Kumar Sharma and Shankar Yadav, whose phone numbers were saved in Bhutani’s mobile. The extent of police collusion in this illegal surveillance operation is still being investigated, according to ATS sources.

Modus-operandi

Bhutani adopted various illegal methods to accomplish his tasks, readily accepting any assignment for monetary gain.

For individuals seeking information about their spouses, he would tail them, secretly capturing photographs during their visits to discotheques or pubs, and forward the evidence to their partners.

Bhutani operated using different packages for espionage, charging varying rates depending on the complexity and level of detail required.

Over the course of four years, Bhutani’s private detective agency attracted a considerable number of clients, including wealthy businessmen.

It is estimated that Bhutani spied on over 100 individuals during this period. He promoted his agency and services through social media platforms, attracting potential clients who contacted him through the provided mobile numbers. Referrals from satisfied clients also contributed to the growth of his business.

Previously known for his resourcefulness and ability to get things done, Bhutani had garnered a reputation as a problem solver among his friends and acquaintances.

Initially involved in small tasks, he eventually ventured into the world of espionage. Establishing his detective agency in Sanganer four years ago, he operated without formal registration.

Bhutani’s illicit activities allowed him to amass significant wealth, with which he frequently bough luxury cars, police said.

Life of a spy

Residing in Jaipur’s Pratap Nagar area for the past 15 years, Bhutani is married and has two children attending school.

His extensive network spans multiple districts in Rajasthan, with connections in police stations, government offices, and even reaching into Mumbai and various cities in the southern region of India. Although he operated alone, Bhutani worked with a team whose composition is currently under investigation.