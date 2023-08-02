I.N.D.I.A or NDA? Telangana CM KCR says 'neither', but have like-minded partners

In the midst of the Opposition’s attempt to gather support in Parliament for a no-confidence motion against the Centre and the Delhi Services Bill, Telangana Chief Minister and BRS national president, K Chandrashekar Rao, stated on Wednesday that his party is not aligning with either the I.N.D.I.A, the Opposition bloc, or the BJP-led NDA.

During a media interaction in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, KCR emphasised that the BRS is not standing alone as it has like-minded partners.

#WATCH Telangana CM & BRS President KC Rao on being asked if his party is with I.N.D.I.A alliance or NDA “We are neither with anyone nor do we want to be with anyone. We aren’t alone & we also have friends as well. What is new India? They were in power for 50 years, there was… pic.twitter.com/uvnmaJWaGE — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

Hitting out at the grand Opposition alliance — Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) — and the Congress, the Telangana CM said, “What is this I.N.D.I.A? They (Congress) ruled the country for over 50 years and could not bring any change to the country. The country is calling for change.”

Replying to queries on the BRS’ political programmes and activities in Maharashtra, the chief minister said, “The BRS is in the process of constituting party committees at various levels (in Maharashtra). The Bharat Rashtra Samithi has sounded the poll bugle and our scheduled events have already begun. We have put together a brigade of 14.10 lakh workers, who have begun the party’s groundwork in Maharashtra.”

The BRS Supremo said over 50 per cent of the groundwork in Maharashtra has already been completed. The remaining work in every village will be done in the next 15 to 20 days.

“Maharashtra is blessed with abundance of natural resources. No other state comes close to it in this regard. The state also has immense potential in jobs and wealth creation. However, the city of Aurangabad (which has been renamed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar) is grappling with a water crisis.”

He claimed further that the Dalits in Maharashtra were facing continuous struggles and injustice.

“Grave injustuice is being meted out to the Dalit community in Maharashtra. Even the United States of America rooted out discrimination by electing an African American (Barack Obama) as President,” the Telangana CM said.

With inputs from ANI