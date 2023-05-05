'I can't disrespect your sentiments', says Sharad Pawar after withdrawing resignation as NCP president

New Delhi: Sharad Pawar will continue to remain the President of the NCP till 2024.

The core committee of the NCP unanimously passed a proposal on Friday and rejected Sharad Pawar’s resignation.

“I can’t disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)”, the veteran leader said.

Praful Patel, Vice-President of the party said “Several leaders including me met Pawar Saheb and requested him to rethink his decision as the country and party need him at this hour. Not only NCP leaders but other party leaders and eminent personalities also requested him to continue as party chief,”.

The committee, which includes Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, former Union leader Parful Patel and Bhujbal has rejected the resignation of Sharad Pawar who quit the post of the party president in a surprise move this week.

Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP and one of the stalwarts of the Opposition had said he was stepping down as NCP chief but was not retiring from public life.

The announcement came amid speculation that Ajit Pawar and some MLAs may join hands with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, though the former deputy chief minister has refuted such talk by claiming he will be with the NCP till he is alive.

