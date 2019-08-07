Hyderabad woman urges S Jaishankar to help husband stranded in Oman, claims he has been booked under false case

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad woman has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help her husband, who as she claimed is stranded in Oman. Asima Begum requested Jaishankar to ensure her husband's safe return to India. She claimed that her husband has been booked in a "false case" in Oman.

"My husband Mohammed Zakeer worked in Oman for 12 years in a dairy products company. He was also awarded in the company many times for his work. Two months ago, the company alleged that my husband has not paid 36,000 Omani Riyal back which was collected from the clients. My husband clearly said that he did not collect the money from the clients and that was not his job in the company as money from the clients will be paid by checks to the company", Asima Begum told ANI.

"Later my husband was booked in a false case after the company filed a complaint on him and was sent to jail, so that the company can claim the insurance amount from the insurance company. He is out on bail since 20 July", she added.

Asima Begum has now urged the external affairs minister and Indian Embassy in Oman to help her husband in getting justice. "I request EAM and Indian Embassy in Oman to see that my husband gets justice in the case and returns to India", she said.