New Delhi: A student in Hyderabad died by suicide on Thursday allegedly due to decline in viewers to his YouTube channel, police said.

The 23-year-old student, who was pursuing a course in the IIITM, Gwalior, jumped from the third floor of a residential building and died on the spot, they said.

On Wednesday night, after his parents returned home they found him sleeping in his room and did not wake him up. However, the next morning they were in for a big shock whey they found that their son has jumped to death. The watchman found the student in a pool of blood on the ground, a Hyderabad Now report quoted the police as saying.

In a suicide note purportedly written by the student, he said the viewers to his channel on YouTube had decreased and that his parents were not guiding him on his career due to which he reportedly got disturbed, an official of Saidabad police station said.

Police said the student was currently taking online classes and used to upload video-games content on his channel in free time.

A case has been registered, they added.

With inputs from PTI

A collection of suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669

