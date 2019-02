Hyderabad resident allegedly shot dead at US gas station by unidentified assailant; motive behind killing yet to be ascertained

Hyderabad: A 48-year-old man from Hyderabad was allegedly shot dead in the US by an unidentified man, his family members claimed on Wednesday.

K Govardhan Reddy, a resident of Uppal area in Hyderabad, was attacked by the assailant at a fuel-filling station-cum supermarket in Florida on Tuesday, according to one of Reddy's friends Ramesh.

"We got the information today morning that a masked man shot dead Govardhan when he was alone at the store and fled away. As per preliminary information, the accused did not take away any cash. The motive of the killing is not known," Ramesh said based on information received from a relative staying in the US.

Govardhan is survived by a wife and two daughters. He had gone to the US around five years ago and worked as a manager there, Ramesh said.

