Hyderabad Police dismiss 55 personnel including rape-accused inspector in major disciplinary action

New Delhi: In a major disciplinary action, the Hyderabad Police dismissed over 55 personnel including a rape-accused inspector.

According to an India Today report, personnel who were suspended or issued compulsory retirement over complaints filed against them between December 2021 and 7 October 2022, are among those who have been dismissed.

Complaints against the dismissed personnel across ranks included dowry deaths, domestic violence, and outraging the modesty of a woman, the report added. Some complaints also dealt with POCSO.

The dismissal order was issued by the Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand.

It seems like the case involving Inspector Rao became the last straw.

Nageswara Rao was suspended a few months back after he was accused of raping a woman and later attempting to kill her.

“There is the possibility that K Nageswara Rao, Inspector of Police (suspension) may intimidate and influence the victim and witnesses thereof during the regular course of departmental enquiry. He had a criminal bent of mind and is likely to influence or intimidate the victim or witnesses in the case. Thus it is reasonable to impose a major penalty ‘dismissal from service’ without inquiry,” Telangana Today quoted CV Anand as saying.

