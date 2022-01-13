Hyderabad housing society says will fine delivery agents, maids for using main lift; ignites online outrage

The photo has sparked a debate on social media as several people have slammed the housing society for its decision, calling it a discriminatory practice

A housing society in Hyderabad is facing backlash on social media after it said it would fine servants and delivery boys for using the main lift. A notice by the society, which states that maids, delivery boys, and drivers will be fined Rs 300 if they use the building's main lift, has gone viral on social media.

A photojournalist, Harsha Vadlamani, had shared a photograph of the notice on 12 January. The photo is reportedly from Cyberabad, Telangana.

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 6,500 likes and more than 1,500 retweets. The photo has sparked a debate on social media as several people have slammed the housing society for its decision, calling it a discriminatory practice. Others have supported the decision, adding that this was the way every housing society should function during the time of the pandemic.

Some social media users commented that the housing society was discriminating against maids and delivery persons.

Several users questioned why servants were not allowed to access the main lift as they are essential for carrying out tasks and helping building members in their daily chores.

Some users found nothing controversial in the practice and said that it was also followed in the previous societies they lived in.

Many internet users said that the notice mentions a main lift, indicating that all delivery persons and maids would have been able to use the service lifts. These users defended the logic of having separate lifts for delivery persons and residents, arguing that the service lift was specifically for taking out waste, shifting furniture and so on.

This is not the first time such an incident has caused outrage on social media. In a similar incident, a mall in Udaipur banned the Zomato and Swiggy executives from using lifts inside the building. The notice had sparked major uproar on social media platforms last year.

