Hyderabad: BJP demands probe in harassment of college student over remarks on Islam, Prophet Mohammad

Hyderabad: The Telangana wing of the Bhartiya Janata Party has demanded a detailed probe in the alleged ragging incident of an undergraduate law student, who was physically assaulted and sexually harassed by a group of other students inside hostel over alleged remarks on Islam and the prophet Mohammad.

According to Telangana Police, the incident took place on November 1, at ICFAI Business School in Dhonthanpally village. The victim is a student in the first semester of a law undergraduate programme.

Rachana Reddy, a BJP leader from Telangana, on Sunday slammed K Chandrashekar Rao government for not taking timely action into the matter.

“We don’t know what statements were made but the fact that absolutely no action was taken. Apparently, an FIR has been registered but there is absolutely no information as to what the hooligans wanted and what was the cause of the said abuse and assault. Don’t know what the ministers, MLAs and the entire state government are doing about this incident,” she said.

She further said that the State government is turning blind eye to the rights and issues of the people.

“This is a pattern wherein in Telangana including the surrounding areas of Hyderabad as well, the State government is turning blind eye to the rights and issues of the people. It is not about religion here but in the name of secularism, they are actually being pseudo-secularism where such provocative incidents are unnoticed and nobody from the Home Department is informing the general people about protecting themselves and dos and don’ts,” the BJP leader said.

The BJP leader said that her party demands a full-fledged inquiry into this incident, to see what exactly is the cause because the communalisation of an incident itself is dangerous to the peace and security of the state.

“BJP demands a proper investigation and inquiry be taken up in this because the student unfortunately was abused assaulted and allegedly sexually harassed as well. Hence, a proper inquiry into these allegations of what happened, exactly what was the cause of such serious physical assault, abuse and sexual harassment has to go and action should be taken,” she added.

Telangana Police said the victim has filed a complaint stating that he was physically and sexually harassed by 15-20 individuals in his hostel room on campus.

“On November 1, a few students of ICFAI Business School thrashed a student at the campus hostel for his alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed,” a police officer said.

A case was registered under the TS Prohibition of Ragging Act at Shankarpally police station. The FIR was registered under the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and other relevant sections.

An investigation is underway.

