Hyderabad accident: Five injured after two slow-moving trains collide at Kacheguda Railway station

Hyderabad: At least five people were injured when two slow-moving trains were involved in a collision at the Kacheguda Railway station in Hyderabad on Monday.

#UPDATE Hyderabad: 5 injured after 3 coaches of Lingampalli-Falaknuma train and 4 coaches of Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Express derailed, following collision of the two trains at Kacheguda Railway Station, earlier today. Rescue operation underway. #Telangana https://t.co/qW22IvRVPV — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

Citing preliminary information, railway sources said the incident involved Lingampalli-Falaknuma Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) local train and another train.

Five-six people were said to have suffered injuries in the incident and have been shifted to a hospital, the sources said.