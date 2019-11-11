Associate Partner

Hyderabad accident: Five injured after two slow-moving trains collide at Kacheguda Railway station

India Press Trust of India Nov 11, 2019 13:02:32 IST

Hyderabad: At least five people were injured when two slow-moving trains were involved in a collision at the Kacheguda Railway station in Hyderabad on Monday.

Citing preliminary information, railway sources said the incident involved Lingampalli-Falaknuma Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) local train and another train.

Five-six people were said to have suffered injuries in the incident and have been shifted to a hospital, the sources said.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2019 13:02:32 IST

