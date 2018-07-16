Husband of air hostess who committed suicide in Delhi arrested by police; to be produced before magistrate tomorrow

The husband of the Delhi air hostess who allegedly committed suicide in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park has been arrested by the police, according to several media reports.

The accused, Mayank Singhvi, will be produced before a magistrate on Tuesday, ANI reported.

Mayank was arrested after being interrogated by the Delhi Police for an hour over the alleged suicide of his wife Anissia Batra, News18 reported.

Anissia's friend, speaking to Firstpost on the condition of anonymity, said it was a "violent marriage" right from the beginning. The Batras feared the police would treat Anissia's death as a suicide, but thankfully they lodged a case of dowry death under Section 304B of the Indian Penal Code, the friend also said. Prior to Mayank's arrest, the Batra family feared he'd be able to ward off the police by saying it was a suicide and he'd rushed to the terrace after Anissia sent him a message about taking her life, the friend added.

The Delhi Police issued a lookout notice against Mayank earlier on Monday. Anissia was in her 40s, and worked with the German airline Lufthansa. She allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house on Friday. Mayank rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Her family has alleged that she was harassed for dowry.

Police said a board of doctors would conduct a second autopsy today, and the procedure would be videographed. A senior police officer said the BMW of Anisiya's husband, her diamond ring and their mobile phones have been seized. "A notice has been issued to her husband, his parents and other witnesses to join the investigation," he said.

Though police had lifted the relevant exhibits, a forensic team has been called to reconstruct the scene of crime, he added. Police have also sought the details of the deceased and her husband's bank accounts and they will be sealed. They said that a lookout circular has been issued against Anisiya's husband to ensure his availability for the purpose of investigation.

The woman had been married for over two years and used to live with her husband in Hauz Khas. Before jumping off the terrace, Anisiya had sent a message to her husband that she would kill herself, police said. Her husband, a software engineer in Gurgaon, told police that they had regular fights as there were "compatibility issues". The had an argument on Friday as well, following which Anisiya jumped from the terrace, police said.

