Hurry! Last day to register for 81 Jr Technician posts at Bank Note Press, here's how to apply

The application window for 81 Junior Technician vacancies at Bank Note Press in Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) which opened on 26 February and will close today, 28 March. Candidates who are interested and eligible but have not yet applied can do so at bnpdewas.spmcil.com, the BNP's official website.

This 81-position recruitment drive includes 60 Junior Technician (Ink Factory), 19 Junior Technician (Printing), and 2 Junior Technician (Electrical/ IT) positions. Note that the Junior Technician exam is tentatively scheduled for April/May 2022.

To inform you of the age requirements for the post of Junior Technician, candidates must be at least 18 years old and not older than 25 years old. Applicants from the unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories can apply for a fee of Rs 600, while candidates from the SC/ST category can apply for a cost of Rs 200.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on how well they performed in the online (objective type) examination. The exam will be 120 minutes long and will be worth 125 marks.

For detailed information on the eligibility criteria, including the age restriction and educational requirements, as well as the exam syllabus, click here.

How to apply for the position? Get the steps here:

-Go to the official website bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

-Look for 'Career' section and tap on 'Apply Now'.

-Now click 'new registration' and fill out the form with your personal information.

-Next, upload your documents.

-Pay the application fee and submit form.

-Print a copy for yourself to keep as a reference.

Applications for Junior Technician positions can be submitted directly through this link.

