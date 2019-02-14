Hundreds of Jammu students boycott classes for third day against 'anti-India' slogans by stranded Kashmir-bound passengers

Jammu: Hundreds of college students boycotted classes and held protests for the third consecutive day on Thursday against "objectionable" slogans allegedly raised by some stranded Kashmir-bound passengers.

On Monday, a scuffle had broken out between a group of students and some of the stranded passengers outside the Gandhi Memorial Science College but timely intervention by police had brought the situation under control.

The clash had taken place when the students came out of the college to protest the alleged chanting of "pro-Pakistan" and "anti-India" slogans by some of the stranded passengers while protesting the alleged failure of the administration to help them in the hour of crisis.

Students of various collages like the Gandhi Memorial Science College, Maulana Azad Memorial Post Graduate College and others boycotted their classes and and held protests in Parade, Canal Road, Jewel Chowk, Tawi Bridge and Bikram Chowk areas on Thursday.

The sit-ins by students led to heavy traffic jams on major roads in the city. Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Tejinder Singh said action would be taken if anyone was found involved in raising "anti-national" slogans.

A student, Sonali, said they are demanding that a case should be registered against the passengers for raising "anti-India" and "pro-Pakistan" slogans.

"We are raising pro-India slogans and demand action against the people involved in raising objectionable slogans, but police is cane-charging the Pro-India students," the students said.

They said they will continue to boycott their classes till action is not taken against those who raised the slogans.

Hundreds of Kashmir-bound passengers, including students, are stranded in Jammu following the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway over the past seven days owing to heavy snowfall and rains which triggered multiple landslides.

On Monday, a large group of the stranded passengers, including students, had come for their registration at a hostel for their subsequent airlifting by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to the valley but blocked the Canal Road outside the college to protest the delay in their airlifting and lack of facilities.

The J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu also held a protest demonstration in the District Court Complex against the people allegedly raising "anti-national" slogans.

"Nefarious designs of the anti-nationals should be fought tooth and nail and nobody should be allowed to vitiate the otherwise peaceful atmosphere of Jammu to ensure maintenance of communal harmony and brotherhood," said senior advocate B S Slathia.

