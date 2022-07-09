Huge crowd throng Kerala's Lulu Malls for midnight sale, watch viral videos

In the videos, balconies and escalators could be seen filled to the brim by the shoppers who have their hands filled with shopping bags and carts. Many had their phones out to capture the enthusiasm and the chaos that unfolded at the sale premises

Thousands of people were seen waiting in lines at the Lulu Mall outlets in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi after the mall announced midnight sales with a special 50 per cent discount. While initially it was pleasant, the outlets witnessed chaos as the people thronged in large numbers.

Videos posted online by shoppers show a massive rush near the mall's escalators and lobby, with the security staff attempting to control the crowd, making every effort to ensure that the visitors maintain their position in line.

The videos shared on social media captured people almost crawling into the stores to grab their favourite items even before the shutters were properly opened. The Lulu Mall was open for the public from 11:59 PM on 6 July till the dawn of 7 July.

Here are some of the visuals:

Irresponsible from @LuLuGroup_India to arrange such a 50% off promotion with such large crowds with no safety protocols when #COVID19 still at large in Kerala & India .God knows what's going to happen in the coming weeks #Lulumall #midnightsale @AsianetNewsML @manoramanews pic.twitter.com/sVtdbdnHZJ — STG (@suvin64) July 7, 2022

Reacting to the videos, a user termed it a miracle as the situation did not lead to a stampede. Another pointed out that there were no good offers in the sale and it was just a marketing strategy.

One of the users termed the situation “scary” and wrote that the management should take action to prevent a stampede like situation. The fourth user termed it as COVID sale.

An Asianet report mentions that the midnight shopping sale is an attempt to promote night life in Kerala where people can purchase their daily necessities in a peaceful environment. He added that initially it will be a one day initiative that will later be expanded depending upon the obstacles faced.

