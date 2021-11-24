Union Cabinet approves proposal to repeal farm laws
The government of India has listed 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' in the legislative business to be taken up in Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament beginning 29 November
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to withdraw the three farm laws in a meeting on Wednesday.
The government of India has listed 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' in the legislative business to be taken up in Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament beginning 29 November.
The prime minister had also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed in 2020. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new Bills on the agenda of the government.
