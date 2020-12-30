HSSC to release Gram Sachiv admit card 2020 today; check at official website hssc.gov.in

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release the HSSC Gram Sachiv admit card on the official website today, 30 December. Candidates who applied for the HSSC Gram Sachiv recruitment can visit the official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in - once the commission releases the admit card, to check and download it.

According to The Times of India, HSSC Gram Sachiv exam will be held between 9 to 10 January, 2021 at various centres across the country. The report adds that candidates showuld note that the venue for the HSSC Gram Sachiv exam will be mentioned in the admit card.

The HSSC gram Sachiv 2020 exam will be held in the written (OMR) mode in two sessions.

Here's how to download HSSC Gram Sachiv admit card 2020

Step 1: Candidates need to first visit the official website hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Once done, they need to click on the link that reads 'Gram Sachiv Admit Card'.

Step 3: Candidayes will be directed to a new page where they need to login with their HSSC registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: HSSC gram Sachiv admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates need to download and take a print out of the HSSC Gram Sachiv admit card 2020 for future reference.

According to Scroll, the exam has already been postponed twice this year. It was earlier scheduled to be held from 25 to 27 December but was changed to 26 and 27 December. The exam will not be held in January. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10.30 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be held from 3pm to 4pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 697 Gram Sachiv vacancies in the Development & Panchayat Department, Haryana. The notification was first released in February 2020 and the application process was conducted from 17 February to 2 March, 2020.