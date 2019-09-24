HSSC JEE result 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission announces results, check details at hssc.gov.in

HSSC JEE result 2019| Haryana Staff Selection Commission declared the results for the 2019 Junior Engineer positions on 23 September, 2019, according to reports. Candidates who have appeared for the Civil, Horticulture, Mechanical, and Electrical written exams will have to visit the official website, hssc.gov.in to check whether they have qualified.

The candidate who has passed the written exam would have to undergo document verification as per advertisement and service rule, which will take place in October.

Further details regarding the same have been provided in the result document on the official website.

Steps to access the HSSC JE results 2019

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the HSSC official website, hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ tab.

Step 3: Then, candidates need to click on the PDF link against the relevant result, candidates can use these following direct links to check their results, JE Horticulture, JE Mechanical, JE Civil, JE Electrical.

Step 4: The PDF document will contain roll numbers of all the successful candidates and will also provide with details on the document verification round.

The recruitment for Junior Engineer posts or civil, horticulture, mechanical and electrical against advertisement number was conducted on 1 September to fill up 4858 vacancies.

The application process commenced from 20 June to 8 July, 2019.