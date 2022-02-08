HSSC declares results for various posts under ADVT 12/2019; check merit list here

As per HSSC, applicants whose roll numbers are on the merit list need to fill the scrutiny form available on the website of the Commission and upload their documents

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has declared the exam results for various vacancies advertised under ADVT 12/2019. Candidates can view the merit list on the official website at http://hssc.gov.in/.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified the written exam and are eligible for the process of scrutiny of documents.

Steps to check and download HSSC merit list:

Visit the official website at http://hssc.gov.in/

Select the link for Advt 12/2019 under the results section

The HSSC merit list will be available on your screen as a PDF file

Search your roll number using the Crtl + F option

Check the results carefully and save a copy of the HSSC merit list for future reference

Direct link to HSSC Merit list 1.

Direct link to HSSC Merit List 2.

The HSSC had conducted written tests for various positions under Advt 12/2019 such as Group Instructor, Apprenticeship Supervisor, Placement Officer, Senior Technical Assistant, Junior apprenticeship, f Surveyor Instructor (Theory), Forger & Heat Treator (Black Smith) ) Instructor (Theory) ,Junior Programmer and Computer Operator. The written exams for the posts were held from 19 to 23 February 2020.

As per the HSSC, applicants whose roll numbers are on the merit list, need to fill the scrutiny form available on the website of the Commission and upload their documents. The scrutiny of documents will be done online. No candidate needs to be present physically for the process, according to the HSSC’s statement.

The window to upload the documents will be open from 12 to 20 February, after which it will be disabled. In case the selected applicants do not submit their documents and scrutiny form within the prescribed deadline, they will not be given any more opportunities to do the same.

The Commission has also stated that it reserves the right to rectify any inadvertent/technical errors, which occurred during the preparation of results.

For more details regarding the document scrutiny process and so on, applicants can visit the official website of the HSSC.

