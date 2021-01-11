HSSC Constable Recruitment 2021: Application process for 7,298 vacancies to begin today, check details at hssc.gov.in

The last date to register for HSSC constable recruitment 2021 is 10 February. The application fee will have to be paid by 13 February

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will begin the online application process for Haryana Police constable recruitment 2021 from Monday (11 January). Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria will be required to fill the form online at hssc.gov.in.

According to a report by The Times of India, the recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 7,298 vacancies of constables in Haryana Police. Of the total, 5,500 posts are for male constable (General Duty), 1,100 for female constable (General Duty), and 698 for female constable for HAP-DURGA-1.

The last date to register for HSSC constable recruitment 2021 is 10 February. The application fee will have to be paid by 13 February. The selection will be done on the basis of the knowledge test, physical screening test, and physical measurement test.

A report by Times Now said that the earlier Haryana Police Constable recruitment form under 06/2019 was canceled. Candidates who have applied earlier will have to again register and the age relaxation criteria will be available.

No requests of change in any particular in the application form will be accepted once the form is filled and submitted. Also, application forms sent in offline mode will not be accepted.

As per a report by DNA, candidates applying for HSSC Police Constable recruitment 2021 will have to be between 18 and 25 years of age as of 1 December 2020. There is relaxation in the upper age limit for applicants belonging to reserved categories.

Those applying should have passed their class 12 or equivalent exam from recognised board. Candidates must have qualified for their Class 10 exam with Hindi and Sanskrit as the subject.

The written exam will comprise of 80 objective type questions and candidates will be getting a total of two hours to answer them.

