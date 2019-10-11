HSSC Clerk Answer Key 2019 released on official website hssc.gov.in; candidates can check direct links here

HSSC Clerk Answer Key 2019 released | The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key for clerk recruitment on its official website, hssc.gov.in. HSSC Clerk recruitment 2019 written exam was held from 21 to 23 September, 2019 in morning and evening shifts.

Direct links to HSSC Answer key 2019:

Answer Key for the post of Clerk Advt. No. 5/2019 Cat. No.01 (23.09.2019- MORNING)

Answer Key for the post of Clerk Advt. No. 5/2019 Cat. No.01 (23.09.2019- EVENING)

Answer Key for the post of Clerk Advt. No. 5/2019 Cat. No.01 (22.09.2019- MORNING)

Answer Key for the post of Clerk Advt. No. 5/2019 Cat. No.01 (22.09.2019- EVENING)

Answer Key for the post of Clerk Advt. No. 5/2019 Cat. No.01 (21.09.2019- EVENING)

The official notice reads: "The Commission has uploaded the answer key on the website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, ie, www.hssc.gov.in of the above said written examination. If any candidate has any objection regarding any answer, he/she may submit his/her query/objection.”

The written exam consists of 90 marks and has questions with 75 percent weightage on General Awareness, Maths, English, Reasoning Ability, Hindi, Science, and Computer.

The remaining 25 percent weightage is on Current Affairs, History, Geography, Civics, Literature, Environment, Culture and the candidate's concerned subject.

If candidates have any objections regarding the answer key, they can raise them from 11 October using a link provided on the homepage, hkcl.co.in/hsscobj.