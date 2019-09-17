HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission releases hall ticket for clerk recruitment on hssc.gov.in

HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 | The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card for clerk recruitment on Monday, (14 September). Candidates can log on to the official website — hssc.gov.in — to download their admit cards.

Though the hall ticket has been released on the official portal two days ago, the website is still unresponsive, thereby making it difficult for candidates to access the admit card download link, reported NDTV.

The report also added that the Commission was yet to issue any clarification on the problems faced by candidates while downloading the admit card.

The HSSC Clerk recruitment exam is expected to be held on 21 September till 23 September. Students are advised to ignore rumours claiming that the exam dates have been postponed.

Steps to check and download HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSSC – hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'public notice' link given on the bottom of the homepage

Step 3: A link to download the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter your credentials and click on 'Sign in'

Step 5: Download your clerk examination admit card and take a print out for future use

Please note, the above-mentioned steps to download the HSSC admit card have not been independently verified by Firstpost.

Candidates who applied for the examination are requested to keep checking the official website for further details and updates on the admit card, as well as the examinations.

Also read: HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission expected to release hall ticket today on hssc.gov.in