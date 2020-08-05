HSSC Clerk 2019 results declared: 4,800 candidates qualify; document scrutiny begins at hssc.gov.in

HSSC Clerk 2019 results declared | Candidates who passed the examination will have to upload their documents for scrutiny between 5 and 7 August

HSSC Clerk 2019 results declared | The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the HSSC Clerk recruitment examination 2019 result on its official website hssc.gov.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, 4,800 candidates have been selected for document verification process that will be held online.

The examination was held from 21 to 23 September 2019 at various centres across Haryana.

The commission has released the result in through a PDF document. Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the file will have to upload their documents for scrutiny between 5 and 7 August.

The HSSC said that no documents will be taken through offline mode. Candidates have been asked not to physically appear in office of the commission for scrutinisation of documents. “In case a candidate does not fill and upload the documents online for scrutiny of documents, no further opportunity will be given thereafter,” the commission said.

The HSSC Clerk recruitment examination 2019 was conducted by Haryana Staff Selection Commission to fill around 4,858 vacancies of clerks.

Around 10 lakh candidates took the exam. The online application was available from 24 June to 30 July 2019.

How to check HSSC Clerk result 2019

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Results tab at the homepage

Step 3: Choose the PDF icon next to the link that reads, "Notice to candidates for online Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Clerk"

Step 4: In the PDF document, look for your roll number.

Here's a direct link of the result - https://www.hssc.gov.in/hssccms/uploads/results/58752-esp_2.pdf

To apply for online scrutiny of documents, selected candidates will have to go to the official website. On the homepage, click the online scrutiny link under the 'What’s New' tab.

Read the instructions carefully and fill the online scrutiny form and upload all the required documents.

Here's a direct link to apply for online scrutiny of documents - http://recruitment-portal.in/hssc_clerksecrutiny/homepage.aspx