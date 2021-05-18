In case, two or more candidates score equal total marks then the candidate older in age will be given first preference

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the final result in the waiting list category for the post of clerk on its official website hssc.gov.in.

Candidates, who had appeared for the examination, can check and download their scorecard by visiting the website.

The HSSC Clerk Waiting List Result 2019 has been released by the commission based on the written examination and document verification. This recruitment drive was held to fill nearly 4,858 vacancies while over 10 lakh interested candidates had participated in the written exam.

Meanwhile, the official notice reads, “In continuation of earlier notices dated 03.09.2020, 22.10.2020 and on the basis of written examination, scrutiny of documents and socio-economic criteria for the post of clerk, various boards/corporations and departments, Haryana against adertisement No.05/2019, category no. 01, the Commission has finalised and declared the waiting list”.

Applicants can check the final result (waiting) by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website, hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on ‘Final result remaining (Waiting) for the post of Clerk, Cat. No. 01’ link under the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: Within few minutes, the result will appear on the screen in a PDF file

Step 4: Check it. For future reference, download the result and take a printout if required

Here’s the direct link to check the result: https://www.hssc.gov.in/hssccms/uploads/results/37128-clerk-waitng.pdf

The test was held from 21 to 23 September, 2019 and the document verification process was conducted in January, 2020. While inspection for absentee candidates was held on 25 and 27 July last year.

If in case, two or more candidates score equal total marks then the candidate older in age is given first preference, according to a report in Times Now. During the preparation and uploading of the result, utmost care was taken by the HSSC. The commission also reserves the right to rectify the waiting list scorecard later on.