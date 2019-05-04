HSLC results 2019: Board of Secondary Education, Assam may declare results on 15 May; check scores at resultsassam.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) may declare the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and High Madrassa Examinations, 2019, on 15 May, 2019. The date of declaration is not confirmed, but once the scores are out, students can check the official website resultsassam.nic.in for results. The official notification regarding the declaration of the results is expected soon.

The results will be posted on SEBA's official website and students will be able to check their mark-sheets by 11 am on the same day.

The Class 10 examinations, conducted by the SEBA, began on 14 February and concluded on 6 March, 2019. Northeast Now quoted sources as saying that a high-level meeting was held at SEBA office where it was decided to declare the Class 10 results on May 15, 2019. Sources also said the results would be declared at 9 am. A total of 3,42,702 candidates appeared in the HSLC Examination 2019 and 9,441 candidates appeared in the Assam High Madrassa Examination 2019. There were 857 examination centres where the candidates appeared in the Class 10 examination conducted by the SEBA under CCTV surveillance.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

