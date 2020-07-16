HSC Result 2020 Maharashtra DECLARED: Class 12 results declared, check details at mahresult.nic.in

HSC Result 2020 Maharashtra DECLARED| The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE has declared the results of its Class 12 board exams

HSC Result 2020 Maharashtra DECLARED: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE has declared the results of its Class 12 board exams today (Thursday, 16 July.

Students can check their results on the board's official website mahresults.nic.in.

This year, 90.66 percent of students cleared the Class 12 exams compared to 85.88 in 2019, an overall increase of 4.78 percent.

A total of 14,20,575 students appeared for the Maharashtra board Class 12 exams this year of which 12,81,712 students cleared the exams.

Girls outperformed boys yet again, netting a pass percent of 93.88 compared to 88.04 percent.

The science stream saw 96.93 percent of students clear the Class 12 exam compared to 92.60 percent in 2019 (an increase of 4.33 percent).

The arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 82.63 percent this year compared to 76.45 percent in 2019 (an increase of 6.18 percent).

The commerce stream witnessed a pass percentage of 91.27 percent in 2020 as compared to 88.28 percent in 2019 (an increase of 2.99 percent).

Among districts, Konkan emerged as best-performing with 95.89 percent of students clearing the exams while,Pune came in a close second with 92.50 percent of its students passing. Aurangabad registered the lowest pass percentage (88.18) among all districts.

MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale said that the SSC or Class 10 results will be announced by the end of July.

More than 31 lakh candidates have appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020, reported Careers 360.

Once declared, candidates can check their Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination results online at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.

Students will have to enter their Maharashtra Board examination roll number and mother's first name to check their scorecards.

The result will have student's name, subject-wise marks and total score secured by him/her.

The result will have student's name, subject-wise marks and total score secured by him/her.

The report mentioned that students can also check their Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC result 2020 via SMS. They will have to go to the message option of their phone, type MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766.

Students need to secure at least 35 percent marks in each subject to clear the Maharashtra SSC and HSC examinations.

The Maharashtra SSC and HSC results this year have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Careers 360 report mentioned that the Maharashtra board began the evaluation of answer sheets from 6 May.

As on 19 June, around 42 lakh out of approximately 50 lakh answer sheets were evaluated in the Mumbai division.