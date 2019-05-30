HSC Result 2019 Odisha: CHSE likely to declare Odisha board Class 12 results tomorrow on chseodisha.nic.in, claim reports

HSC Result 2019 Odisha| The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to declare the Class 12 result 2019 on 31 May (tomorrow), according to media reports. Students who appeared for the Class 12 examination this year can check their scores on the official website of CHSE- chseodisha.nic.in.

The board, however, has not confirmed the date and time of the CHSE Class 12 results.

The Class 12 examinations were conducted from 7 March to 30 March, 2019.

Last year the results were declared on 19 May for Science stream. Students must note that the Odisha board declares Class 12 results stream wise so it's likely that the result for all three streams ie, Arts, Science and Commerce might not be declared on the same day.

Steps to check your Odisha Board Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1- Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha: chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the result link of ‘Odisha +2 result 2019’ (It will likely be visible after the official declaration of result date)

Step 3- Login by entering your roll number and other credentials as per your admit card.

Step 4- Hit ‘Submit’

Step 5- Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Other than the websites, students can also check their Odisha Class 12 results 2019 via SMS service provided by the government. Type - RESULTOR12ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263 to receive your Class 12 scores.