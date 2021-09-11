HPTET 2021: Application process to begin from 23 September on hpbose.org; check exam date and notifications on

Applicants can submit their registration fee by 13 October. After that, applications will be accepted till 18 October with an additional late fee of Rs 300

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE), Dharmshala has released the notification for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) 2021 on its official website, https://www.hpbose.org/.

Aspirants should note that the application process will begin on 23 September and will close on 13 October.

Moreover, applicants can submit their registration fee by 13 October (without a late fee). Also, the applications will be accepted till 18 October with an additional late fee of Rs 300.

The HPTET 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on 13, 14, 21, and 28 November. It will be of two-and-a-half-hour duration and will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift will commence from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Check here for the official notification for HPTET 2021

The exam will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying one mark each. However, there is no negative marking. To complete the exam, candidates will be given 150 minutes. To pass the test, applicants will have to score 60 percent marks.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for the post of teacher in state-based respective schools and colleges.

Students applying for this exam will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 800 as per board rules. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and PHH categories are advised to pay a fee of Rs 500.

According to the latest norms passed by the government, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) certificates will be eligible for lifetime. Previously, the certificates had eligibility of seven years. However, the discussion to extend the validity period of the TET certificate was conferred in September 2020. It was held by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Earlier this year, the new rule came into effect after its approval from the Ministry of Education.