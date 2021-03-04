HPSSC MLT Grade II 2020 result declared; check scores at hpsssb.hp.gov.in

If any candidate fails to report to the premises with the required documents then they will not be considered for the further selection process of the HPSSC MLT 2020 recruitment

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) declared the result of Medical Laboratory Technician Grade-II on Wednesday, 3 March. The HPSSC MLT 2020 exam was conducted by the commission on 29, November 2020. The advertisement for 162 posts was released by HPSSC on 2 March, 2020. Out of the 1,661 people who applied for the written exam, 1,286 were selected to appear for the written test. However, the HPSSC MLT 2020 written exam was given by 439 candidates while 847 remained absent.

Candidates who appeared for the HPSSC MLT 2020 written exam can check their results by taking the following step:

Step 1: Visit the website http://www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option ‘Result notification’

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the option titled ‘Notification regarding the result of the Written Objective Type Screening Test for the post of Medical Laboratory Technician Grade II post’

Step 4: The result file will open. Press Ctrl+F and type your roll number to check if you have been selected

Step 5: Download the HPSSC MLT 2020 Grade II result exam file

Step 6: Take a print out of the result file and keep it safely for future reference

A total of 212 candidates have been shortlisted based on the result of the HPSSC MLT 2020 Grade II written exam.

The candidates who have qualified for the written exam have to visit the office of the commission in Hamirpur with their evaluation-related documents, essential qualification related documents, ID proof and the downloaded copy of their application form for 15 marks of evaluation. HPSCC MLT 2020 candidates can visit the office on Friday, 12 March and Monday, 15 March at 9:30 am.

If any candidate fails to report to the premises with the required documents then they will not be considered for the further selection process of the HPSSC MLT 2020 recruitment.