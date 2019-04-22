HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh board to declare higher secondary results today; here are alternative ways to check scores

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 | The Himachal Pradesh Board will declare the results of Class 12 examination shortly on Monday, 22 April. The result which was scheduled to be declared at 11 am, was later postponed to be announced at 1 pm.

Dismissing the media speculations that the results of Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 examination will be released on Saturday, 20 April, the HPBOSE secretary Harish Gajju was quoted as saying by reports, "The board may announce the date of the 12th result declaration tomorrow (21 April), and not the results."

Candidates can check their scores at the board's official website — hpbose.org. In case of heavy traffic, as it happens often, the HP Board official website may be slow and students. In that case, students can either log on to alternative websites or check their results via alternative websites or through SMS.

Alternative websites to check HPBOSE Class 12 result:

1. Indiaresults.com: here's how to check result

STEP 1: Log on to Indiaresults.com

STEP 2: Select the State Board (Himachal Pradesh in this case) or alternately visit: himachal-pradesh.indiaresults.com

STEP 3: Look for the form saying Class 12 Exam results

STEP 4: Input details like roll no, name (same as in your admit card), email ID, phone number and select stream (Arts/Science/Commerce) from the drop down list. Click submit.

STEP 5: Keep a printout of the result for future reference.

2. examresults.net

STEP 1: Log on to examresults.net

STEP 2: Click on "Himachal Pradesh". A new window will open

STEP 3: Click on "Class 12 Results" in the new window

STEP 4: Give relevant information such as your roll number, name and click 'submit'

STEP 5: Download your result and keep a printout for future reference

Check your HPBOSE Class 12 scores via SMS:

For HPBOSE Class 12th March 2019 exam result SMS – HP12<space>ROLL NUMBER – and send it to 56263

The HPBOSE students are advised to keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy to prevent any kind of delay in accessing their result.

Around 1 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year, which was conducted between 6 March and 29 March. The Board officials had set up around 1,846 centres in the state for conducting the HP Board Class 12 exam. In 2018, the HP Board results for Class 12 were announced on 24 April. It saw an overall pass percentage of 86 percent.

The HPBOSE came into existence in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamshala. The HP Board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for the Himachal Pradesh schools. As many as 5 lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the board.

