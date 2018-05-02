HPBOSE Class 10 Results 2018 to be declared today: Check your grades at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is scheduled to announce the HP Board Class 10 results 2018 today, media reports said. HPBOSE will declare the Class 10 results today on its official website hpbose.org.

Candidates may also check the results on other websites such as examresults.net, and indiaresults.com.

Last week, HPBOSE announced the Class XII results, and eligible candidates checked their grades on hpbose.org.

Over one lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 exams in Himachal Pradesh this year, while 98,302 students appeared for the Class 12 exams. HPBOSE conducted the exams from 7 to 20 March for Class 10, while Class 12 exams started from 6 March to concluded on 29 March.

Candidates may follow these steps to check the Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 results:

- Step 1: Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) hpbose.org

- Step 2: Look for a link saying "Himachal Pradesh board results 2018"

- Step 3: Click on "HPBOSE Class 10 Board Results 2018" and fill up all the details to get your HPBOSE HP Board Class 10 exam results.

- Step 4: Enter roll number and click submit.

- Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.