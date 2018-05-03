You are here:
HPBOSE Class 10 result 2018 declared today: Check your grades at hpbose.org

India FP Staff May 03, 2018 15:59:09 IST

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) declared the HP Board Class 10 results 2018 today at 3:15 pm, reports said. Candidates may check the Class 10 results on its official website hpbose.org. The results will also be made available on other websites such as examresults.net, and indiaresults.com.

Earlier, the result was scheduled to be announced on Wednesday but it was postponed. Last week, HPBOSE announced the Class XII results, and eligible candidates checked their grades on hpbose.org.

Over one lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 exams in Himachal Pradesh this year, while 98,302 students appeared for the Class 12 exams. HPBOSE conducted the exams from 7 to 20 March for Class 10, while Class 12 exams started from 6 March to concluded on 29 March.

Candidates may follow these steps to check the Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 results:

- Step 1: Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) hpbose.org

- Step 2: Look for a link saying "Himachal Pradesh board results 2018"

- Step 3: Click on "HPBOSE Class 10 Board Results 2018" and fill up all the details to get your HPBOSE HP Board Class 10 exam results.

- Step 4: Enter roll number and click submit.

- Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.


Updated Date: May 03, 2018 15:59 PM

