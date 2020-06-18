HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Date: Himachal board likely to declare results today at 11.30 am, alternatives sites to check if hpbose.org down

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Date: Results for Class 12 of the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, are likely to be released today (Thursday 18 June), News18 reported.

Hindustan Times quoted Himachal Board chairman Suresh Kumar Soni as saying that the results will be announced at 11.30am at a press conference.

Once results are declared, students can check the Himachal Pradesh education board's official website hpbose.org.

Students can also check their results on this website by using the following widget:

Here are the steps to view the mark sheets on the official website

Step 1: Go to the official website www.hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Go to Class 12 Results

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number and other details

Step 5: Download and save your results for future reference

In case the website becomes extremely slow or fails to load due to heavy traffic, students can check the following alternative platforms for results: www.examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

How to check Himachal Class 12 Results 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Himachal Pradesh in the list of the states or access the link directly here

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Class 12 Results Click Here"

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Himachal Pradesh Board SSC Examination 2020 result

Steps to check Himachal board Class 12 result 2020 on indiaresults.com:



Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Himachal Pradesh in the list of the states or type the URL himachal-pradesh.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Himachal Board " with "Class 12 examination" written under it.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your result.

Those who are unable to check their results on the official website or alternative websites can check via SMS by typing HP12 roll number and sending it to 56263.

As per The Indian Express, the Himachal board in a recent notification said it will not be conducting the pending Class 12 exams. The board further said the result would be declared based on four exams which have been conducted and that the marks of the fifth elective subject will be marked in proportion to the highest marks scored in the four subjects

But this would only be for theory and for internal and for internal and practical subjects, marks would be awarded as sent by the schools, as per the report.

The HPBOSE Class 12 exams were held from 4 March and were supposed to continue till 27 March. But the coronavirus and the lockdown caused a long delay. The postponed geography exam was conducted on 8 June.