HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Date: Himachal board likely to declare Class 12 results today at 11.30 am; steps to check results via SMS

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Date: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, is likely to release the results of the Class 12 today (Thursday, 18 June) at 11.30 am, said reports.

A report in News18 has quoted sources in the Himachal Pradesh Board as saying that the results will be declared today before noon. The results will be declared online, however, students need to wait for further orders to receive their marksheets from their respective schools, the article stated.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Times quoted Himachal Board chairman Suresh Kumar Soni as saying that the results will be announced at 11.30 am at a press conference.

Once results are declared, students can check the Himachal Pradesh education board's official website hpbose.org.

Here are the steps to view the mark sheets on official website:

Step 1: Go to the official website www.hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Go to Class 12 Results

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number and other details

Step 5: Download and save your results for future reference.

Students can also check results through SMS by typing HP12<space><ROLL NUMBER> and sending it to 56263.

In case the website becomes extremely slow or fails to load due to heavy traffic, students can check the following alternative platforms for results: www.examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

As per The Indian Express, the Himachal board had in a recent notification said that it will not be conducting the pending Class 12 exams. The board had further said that the result would be declared based on four exams which have been conducted and that the marks of the fifth elective subject will be marked in proportion to the highest marks scored in the four subjects

But this would only be for theory, and for internal and for internal and practical subjects, marks would be awarded as sent by the schools, as per the report.

The HPBOSE Class 12 exams were held from 4 March and were supposed to continue till 27 March. But the coronavirus and the lockdown caused a long delay. The postponed geography exam was conducted on 8 June.