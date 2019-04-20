HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 Date: Himachal Pradesh board to announce class 12 scores today at 12 pm; check hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 Date | The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will declare the class 12th result 2019 on Saturday, 20 April around noon, reports India Today. Candidates can check the board's official website — hpbose.org — to get their results. Students are advised to keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy to prevent any kind of delay in accessing their result.

Alternate websites to check the HPBOSE 12th results are examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

According to reports, around 1 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination, which was conducted between 6 March and 29 March.

Last year, the HP Board Results 2018 for Class 12th were declared on 24 April and saw 86 percent overall pass percentage in the board.

How to check HPBOSE 12th result 2019:

Step 1. Visit the official site of Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org.

Step 2. Select the available result link.

Step 3. Enter your name and roll number. Then, click on 'Search Result' option.

Step 4.The HPBOSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the result and keep a print for further use.

About Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education

The HPBOSE was established in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamsala currently. The board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for the Himachal Pradesh schools. As many as 5 lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the board.

