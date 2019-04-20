HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 Date: Himachal Pradesh Board may announce date of 12th result declaration tomorrow; check your scores at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 | The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will NOT declare the Class 12th result 2019 today (20 April). It will most likely be declared tomorrow 21 April Sunday.

Dismissing the media speculations that the results of Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 examination will be released today on Saturday, 20 April, the HPBOSE secretary Harish Gajju was quoted as saying by reports, "The board may announce the date of the 12th result declaration tomorrow (21 April), and not the results."

Though an official timing has not been confirmed, scores for the HSC exams are likely to be announced at 12 pm, according to News18. HPBOSE students are advised to keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy to prevent any kind of delay in accessing their result.

Around 1 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year, which was conducted between 6 March and 29 March.

The Board officials had set up around 1,846 centres in the state for conducting the HP Board Class 12 exam. In 2018, the HP Board results for Class 12 were announced on 24 April. It saw an overall pass percentage of 86 percent.

How to check HPBOSE 12th result 2019:

Step 1. Visit the official site of Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org.

Step 2. Select the available result link.

Step 3. Enter your name and roll number. Then, click on 'Search Result' option.

Step 4.The HPBOSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the result and keep a print for further use.

The HPBOSE came into existence in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamsala. The HP Board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for the Himachal Pradesh schools. As many as 5 lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the board.

