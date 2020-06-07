HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Himachal Pradesh board likely to declare Class 10 exam results tomorrow, how to check via SMS

HPBOSE 10th result 2020 | According to reports, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 board exam 2020 results tomorrow (8 June) on its official website hpbose.org.

However, the board has not issued an official notice.

Last year, the board students could check their results via SMS by messaging "HP10 roll number" to 56263. Students can check the official website for details on this method.

In case students cannot access their scores via SMS, they can also log on to the official website hpbose.org. Students can also click on this link to view their results.

Here are the steps to view the marksheets:

Step 1: Go to the official website www.hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Go to Class 10 Results

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number and other details

Step 5: Download and save your results for future reference

Students must note that the above link is not active yet and they will be able to view their scores only after the results are declared.

To obtain the results, the students can enter their details below:

Board PRO Anju Pathak had told the Indian Express last week that the evaluation process was completed on 30 May and the board will take some time for uploading the results on the website. She had however not confirmed the result date.

Earlier media reports had said that the results would be declared on 5 June. However, board officials said that the process will take a few more days and the results would likely be announced in the next week.

The Board had last month issued a notification according to which grace marks would be granted in subjects like Sanskrit and Urdu, said a Business Insider report.

While last year the Class 10 board results were out on 29 April, students usually get their results every May. However, candidates had to wait this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board exams of Class 10 students were conducted from 5 to 19 March across various centres around Himachal Pradesh. According to the Indian Express, around 1.5 lakh students had appeared for the exams this year.

The HPBOSE Class 12 exams were held from 4 March and were supposed to continue till 27 March, 2020. As the Geography examination was pending, the board recently announced that it would be conducting the same on 8 June across over 300 centres in the state.