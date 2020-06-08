HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Himachal Pradesh board likely to announce Class 10 exam results today; alternative websites to check if hpbose.org is down

HPBOSE 10th result 2020 | The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is likely to announce the class 10 exam results on their official website hpbose.org. on 8 June, according to reports, though no official confirmation has been received yet.

Students can also check their results on the official website hpbose.org by clicking on the results link.

In case the website is unresponsive or slow, students can check the results on alternate websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Steps to check results on examsresult.net:

Step 1: Go to the examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Himachal Pradesh in the list of the states or access the link directly here

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Class 10 Results Click Here"

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in the required details to get your Himachal Pradesh Board SSC Examination 2020 result

Steps to check results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Under the heading "Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education" find link "Class 10 exam results likely to be declared on 8 June"

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and click on "Go"

Last year, the results could be checked via SMS by messaging "HP10 roll number" to 56263. The details for the same have not been confirmed this year.

The results were earlier expected to be released on 5 June. But the board authorities denied the media reports and said that the process will take a few more days. An official told Amar Ujala that the results are likely to be announced between 8 and 14 June.

According to NDTV, the board carried out the evaluation while working from home this year due to the coronavirus lockdown. This year, the board will also be awarding grace marks in Sanskrit, and Urdu to class 10 students,

HPBOSE was established in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamsala currently. The board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for schools in Himachal Pradesh.