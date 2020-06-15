HPBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: Himachal board likely to announce class 12 results this week, check details at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, is likely to release the results of the Class 12 board exams this week.

Once results are declared, students can check the Himachal Pradesh education board's official website hpbose.org.

To obtain results, students must enter their roll number in the window marked 'HP board 12th result 2020' Each student needs0 to score at least 33 percent of total marks to pass in each subjects and in the aggregate.

As per The Indian Express, the Himachal board in a recent notification said it will not be conducting the pending Class 12 exams. The board further said the result would be declared based on four exams which have been conducted and that the marks of the fifth elective subject will be marked in proportion to the highest marks scored in the four subjects

But this would only be for theory and for internal and for internal and practical subjects, marks would be awarded as sent by the schools, as per the report.

The HPBOSE Class 12 exams were held from 4 March and were supposed to continue till 27 March. But the coronavirus and the lockdown caused a long delay. The postponed geography exam was conducted on 8 June.