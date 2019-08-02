HP TET Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh board releases scores of teacher eligibility test on hpbose.org; find direct link here

HP TET Result 2019 | The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) released the 2019 result of HP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on Thursday, 1 August.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download and check their scores on the official website of HPBOSE – hpbose.org.

The HP TET 2019, which was held between 16 June and 30 June, was conducted for JBT, Shastri, LT, TGT (Non-Med), TGT (Med), TGT (Arts), Punjabi and Urdu streams, The Times of India reported.

Steps to check HP TET 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the HPBOSE official website — hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the link which says 'Result for TET June 2019 Declared'

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your log-in credentials such as – roll number, application number and date of birth

Step 5: Your HP TET 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of the same for future use

Other than the official portal, candidates can also check their HP TET 2019 scores by clicking on this direct link.

The HP TET is conducted as an eligibility requirement for pursuing teaching jobs in the state-run government schools as well as other schools. RTI mandates TET for recruitment as a teacher for Classes 1 to 8. However, it is important to note that TET is only a certification which makes the candidate eligible for teaching jobs, but does not guarantee a job.

The recruitment of teachers is done on the basis of Teacher Teacher Recruitment Tests or TRTs, which are conducted by respective state’s directorate of examinations.