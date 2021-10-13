HP TET 2021: Registration deadline ends today at 5 pm; apply at hpbose.org

The HP TET is scheduled to be held on 13, 14, 21, and 28 November across 28 centres in the state

The registration deadline for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2021 ends at 5 pm today, 13 October. Candidates can register for the exam by visiting the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) at https://www.hpbose.org/.

Applications can also be submitted with a late fee of Rs 300 from 14 to 18 October. The application correction window will be open from 19 to 21 October.

Steps to apply for HP TET 2021:

― Visit the official website at https://www.hpbose.org/

― Click on the TET November 2021 link that is given on the main page

― Register using the requisite details and complete the HP TET application form

― Upload the documents needed and pay the application fee

― Submit the HP TET 2021 form and take a printout of the same for the future

Direct link for the HP TET 2021 application: https://hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/Instructions.aspx

Exam details:

The HP TET is scheduled to be held on 13, 14, 21, and 28 November across 28 centres in the state. The exam will be held to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated with the state government. The eligibility certificate issued will be valid for a period of seven years. A person who has qualified the HP TET can appear again to improve his/her scores.

Candidates need to secure a minimum of 60 percent in the HP TET to qualify the exam. No negative marking will be conducted in the paper, which would have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

The HP TET 2021 exam will be held for the Urdu, Shastri, Language Teacher, Punjabi, Junior Basic Training (JBT), TGT (Arts), TGT (Non-Medical), and TGT (Medical) categories. In case candidates wish to appear for more than one category, they must fill separate application forms for the same.

Application Fee:

The application fee is Rs 800 for the General category and Rs 500 for the SC/ST/OBC and physically handicapped persons.

