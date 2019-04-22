HP Board 12th result 2019 LIVE updates: HPBOSE to announce Class 12 scores at 1 pm; students can check on official website hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 LATEST updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 Results at 1 pm. Earlier, reports said the results could be announced at 11 am.

Students are advised to wait for their HPBOSE Class 12 results with their admit cards or hall tickets ready so they can check their scores quickly.

Candidates can check their result on its official website at hpbose.org. They can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Students are expected to secure a pass percentage of over 70 percent.

Earlier, reports said HPBOSE would release the Class 12 results on Saturday, but HPBOSE secretary Harish Gajju was quoted as saying by reports, "The board may announce the date of the 12th result declaration tomorrow (21 April), and not the results."

Around 1 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year, which was conducted between 6 March and 29 March.

The Board officials had set up around 1,846 centres in the state for conducting the HP Board Class 12 exam. In 2018, the HP Board results for Class 12 were announced on 24 April. It saw an overall pass percentage of 86 percent.

How to check HPBOSE 12th result 2019:

Step 1. Visit the official site of Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org.

Step 2. Select the available result link.

Step 3. Enter your name and roll number. Then, click on 'Search Result' option.

Step 4.The HPBOSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the result and keep a print for further use.

The HPBOSE came into existence in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamsala. The HP Board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for the Himachal Pradesh schools. As many as 5 lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the board.

