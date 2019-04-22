HP Board 12th result 2019 LIVE updates: HPBOSE to announce Class 12 scores at 1 pm; students can check on official website hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 LATEST updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 Results at 1 pm. Earlier, reports said the results could be announced at 11 am.
Students are advised to wait for their HPBOSE Class 12 results with their admit cards or hall tickets ready so they can check their scores quickly.
Candidates can check their result on its official website at hpbose.org. They can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Students are expected to secure a pass percentage of over 70 percent.
Earlier, reports said HPBOSE would release the Class 12 results on Saturday, but HPBOSE secretary Harish Gajju was quoted as saying by reports, "The board may announce the date of the 12th result declaration tomorrow (21 April), and not the results."
Around 1 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year, which was conducted between 6 March and 29 March.
The Board officials had set up around 1,846 centres in the state for conducting the HP Board Class 12 exam. In 2018, the HP Board results for Class 12 were announced on 24 April. It saw an overall pass percentage of 86 percent.
How to check HPBOSE 12th result 2019:
Step 1. Visit the official site of Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org.
Step 2. Select the available result link.
Step 3. Enter your name and roll number. Then, click on 'Search Result' option.
Step 4.The HPBOSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5. Download the result and keep a print for further use.
The HPBOSE came into existence in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamsala. The HP Board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for the Himachal Pradesh schools. As many as 5 lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the board.
Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 11:07:23 IST
Alternative ways to check HPBOSE Class 12 results
In case of heavy traffic, as it happens often, the HP board official website may be slow or could even crash. In that case, students can either log on to alternative websites or check their results through SMS.
1. Indiaresults.com and examresults.net are a few alternative website to check the results.
2. Students can SMS HP12ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.
Class 10 results expected in a week
HPBOSE is likely to declare the Class 10 results a week after announcing the Class 12 results. An official confirmed that the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 scores will be out this month.
2019 results come earlier than last year
The Himachal Pradesh board usually declares the Class 12 results in the last two weeks of April. In 2016, it was declared on 26 April, in 2017 on 28 April and in 2018 on April 24.
Websites to check HPBOSE results
In case the official website hpbose.org crashes, like it did in 2018, students have a number of alternatives. Candidates can check their Class 12 results on indiaresult.com and examresults.net.
46,531 students passed with first division in 2018
Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal topped the HPBOSE Class 12 exams last year. As many as 46,531 students had cleared the exams in first division, 18,337 in second division and 3,563 candidates in third division.
Students secured pass percentage of over 70 percent past two years
Last year, HPBOSE Class 12 students secured an overall pass percentage of 72.89 percent. The figure was 78.62 percent in 2017. This year, too, students are expected to get over 70 percent.
1 lakh students gave HPBOSE Class 12 exams
This year, around 1 lakh students appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 examinations, which were conducted between 6 March and 29 March. The practical exams, including for physical education and yoga, were held from 20 February to 2 March.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
11:00 (IST)
10:50 (IST)
10:48 (IST)
10:47 (IST)
10:13 (IST)
10:09 (IST)
10:06 (IST)
10:05 (IST)
10:02 (IST)
09:57 (IST)
09:56 (IST)
