'How to Break Up with a Blackmailing Girlfriend': Man dies by suicide after searching Google for ways to break-up

In Rajasthan’s Jaipur, 25-year-old Pushpendra alias Keshav of Mandi Khatikan in Ramganj died by suicide after allegedly failing to break up with his girlfriend. The two were together for the past five years.

It came to light when Keshav’s lifeless body was discovered hanging from a noose in his room, with his mobile phone lying nearby. Shockingly, there were as many as 30 missed calls from his girlfriend in his phone.

Upon police investigation, it was revealed that Keshav had been searching on Google for several days, desperately seeking ways to end his relationship with his girlfriend. He even sought help from his friends to find a solution to his dire situation.

The tragic event occurred on July 20 when Keshav’s family members were out for some errands. Later that evening, they returned to find the room locked from the inside. Despite numerous attempts to get a response from Keshav, he did not open the door.

Eventually, they peered inside through the window, only to discover the heart-wrenching scene.

Keshav’s school friend, Gaurav was quoted in a media reports saying he was an open book who shared both his happiness and sorrows. He recalled that Keshav had met his girlfriend around five years ago during an event.

As per reports, their friendship had grown stronger over time, but with it came possessiveness and control from his girlfriend’s end.

She allegedly disapproved of Keshav’s interactions with friends, leading him to distance himself from them to appease her.

Gaurav shared an incident that took place about two and a half months before the suicide when he and Keshav were in Ajmer for an event.

Keshav confided in Gaurav, expressing his frustration with his girlfriend’s torment. He wanted to break up and spend time with friends like before.

However, he felt trapped as his girlfriend constantly monitored his actions and restricted his interactions with others.

Keshav’s father, Roshan Lal, suspected the girlfriend’s involvement in his son’s tragic death and registered a case of abetment to suicide against her.

Friends of Keshav revealed that he was enduring constant fights with his girlfriend, which led him to save her number on his phone under the name of ‘Ladaaku Viman’ meaning a Fighter Jet in Hindi.

Investigations into Keshav’s mobile revealed that he had video-called ‘Ladaku Viman’ three times just before taking the extreme step.

Two short calls at 5:03 pm and a longer one at 5:04 pm. Keshav’s father accused the girl of being complicit in his son’s suicide, stating that she could have intervened and prevented the tragedy.

Keshav’s girlfriend, however, released a video after his demise, expressing sorrow over his death and claiming that he was troubled by financial issues.

She asserted that Keshav had confided in her about his money-related stress, and despite making multiple calls, he received no help from those owing him money for his work.

However, Keshav’s friends and father strongly believe that it was the girlfriend’s blackmail and controlling behavior that pushed him to the brink. They even produced screenshots of Keshav’s conversation with one Rakesh, in which he wrote ‘mai bahut pareshan ho gaya hu, mujhe kaise bhi karke is problem se nikal do pls.’ ‘Warna main suicide kar lunga’, mentioning the possibility of suicide if he couldn’t find a way out of the situation.

Prior to the tragic event, Keshav had desperately turned to Google and YouTube, seeking ways to break free from his girlfriend’s blackmailing grip. Even advice from lawyers and tantriks seemed like potential solutions to him.

The father recounted that on the day of the incident, he and the rest of the family had gone to a family meeting, leaving Keshav alone at home. Upon returning, they found the gate locked and Keshav unresponsive to their calls. Tragically, when they peered through the window, they discovered their beloved son hanging lifelessly.

A collection of suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669