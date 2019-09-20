How to apply for CBSE’s Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rolled out its invitation to applicants for the CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child for Class XI-XII.

The scheme is aimed to recognize the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and to provide encouragement to meritorious students.

The last date for submission of online applications is 18 October 2019. The number of scholarships for a particular year varies.

Eligibility criteria and selection process

The scholarship is given based on the merit list prepared from the result of CBSE Class X examination.

a) The student should have passed Class X examination from a CBSE school and secured 60% or more marks.

b) The student should be pursuing Class XI & XII from CBSE affiliated schools.

c) The applicant should be an only child.

d) An original affidavit duly attested by the First Class Judicial Magistrate/ SDM/ Executive Magistrate/Notary according to the prescribed format available on the Board’s website has to be submitted. Photocopy of the affidavit will not be accepted.

e) An undertaking should be attested by the school principal from where the student is pursuing Class XI after passing Class X board’s examination.

f) Tuition fee should not be more than Rs 1,500 per month in Class X and 10% enhancement for Class XI & XII.

g) NRI applicants of the Board are also eligible for the award. The tuition fee for the NRI student should be a maximum of Rs 6,000 per month

h) The scholarship shall be awarded to Indian Nationals only.

j) The candidate who has passed CBSE Class X Examination in 2019 will be considered.

v) The student who is availing this scholarship can also enjoy other concessions given by the school in which she is studying.

Duration of scholarship and renewal

i) The scholarship awarded has to be renewed after the successful completion of Class XI for the next year. Renewal will also depend on promotion to the next class provided the student secures 50% or more marks in aggregate in the examination which determines her promotion to the next class.

ii) The renewal or continuation of the scholarship in cases where a scholar gives up the chosen course of study before its completion or if she changes her school will be subject to prior approval of the Board. Good conduct and regularity in attendance are required for continuance of scholarship. The decision of the Board shall be final and binding in all such matters. A scholarship once cancelled shall not be renewed under any circumstances.

Scholarship amount and mode of payment

The scholarship amount is Rs 500 per month. A scholarship awarded under the scheme shall be paid for a maximum period of two years. Payment will be made through ECS/NEFT.

How to apply

The candidate needs to visit the CBSE site and click on the 'CBSE Scholarship Portal' box located at the bottom. Here, the applicant has to click on the ‘Guidelines and Application Forms/ Apply Online’ option and follow the steps mentioned.

1. Candidate needs to enter her roll number and date of birth (as printed on the Class X mark sheet) to submit the online application form.

2. Enter all particulars carefully and submit the form.

3. Note down the 'registration number' shown on the page. This will be used while uploading documents and also for all other future communications.

4. Print the undertaking as provided in the 'Guidelines Document', fill it, paste the photograph and get it attested from the school.

5. Prepare the affidavit according to the format provided in the ‘Guidelines Document’.

6. Scan the above two documents, i.e. 'affidavit' and 'undertaking' to create PDF file of up to 1MB size. The PDF should contain all the pages (in case of multiple pages).

7. Go to the 'upload document' option and upload both the above-mentioned documents.

8. Go to print 'confirmation page' option and generate the confirmation page.

9. Only applicants who have completed the application process properly will be able to generate a confirmation page. Applicants who could not generate confirmation page are not successful, and their application will not be processed.

10. In case of any query, you may write to scholarship.cbse@nic.in