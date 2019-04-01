How Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by the Centre for the Swachh Bharat Mission

Editor's note: With the Lok Sabha election around the corner, it is instructive to examine funds spent on various schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government since coming to power in 2014.

Using a series of RTI queries directed at ministries and departments of the Central government over the past two months, financial data regarding most flagship schemes introduced by the current BJP government was obtained and collated. This data primarily includes the total funds allocated and released by the government for specific schemes over the last 5 years, and in some cases also shows funds utilised for promotional activities. This is the first of a six-part series Firstpost will run containing details of the data obtained.

