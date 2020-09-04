How do we ensure access to quality education for all? | Firstpost Conversations | Season 2 | Episode 1

Rupali Mehra speaks to four leading experts in the field of education and child rights on the current situation and possible solutions.

In Season 2 of Firstpost Conversations, Rupali Mehra explores the theme of 'Building A Better Post-COVID World' and in Episode 1 asks the question, how do we ensure access to quality education for all?

Covid-19 has undone decades of efforts towards getting all children to school. Before the pandemic struck, India had achieved an impressive school enrolment rate of 99%. But the pandemic has also exposed structural weaknesses in equitable access to quality education for all, the ramifications of which are slowly being seen in urban and rural areas in varying magnitudes. So what lies ahead?

Rupali Mehra speaks to four leading experts in the field of education and child rights on the current situation and possible solutions. This episode of Firstpost Conversations examines the role of access to technology, policy issues, and the significance of teachers and community as we look to rebuild better in a postCovid world.

In conversation with Vivek Sharma (Director, Gandhi Fellowships), Seema Bansal (Partner, Social Impact, Boston Consulting Group), Sujata Sahu (Founder, 17000ft Foundation), and Anurag Kundu (Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights) - dive deep into long term solutions for a more equitable education system in the first episode of the FP Conversations.

